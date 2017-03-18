Capitol Report for March 18: Still more on ‘gubernatorial election 2017’ – and praise for Fallin’s choice of Keating for OU Regents

In this week’s edition of Capitol Report on News9, the CBS affiliate in Oklahoma City, Patrick B. McGuigan continued his analysis of what he’s called – jokingly – the 2017 gubernatorial race. On the Democratic side, former state Sen. Connie Johnson is calling for civic engagement. She wants people to get involved regardless of whom they support in the election. That’s admirable, the CapitolBeatOK editor said. Johnson may run well in the Democratic primary, but her brand of Bernie Sanders-style socialism may not sit well with general election voters.

McGuigan said he knew House Minority Leader Scott Inman, a politician he admires, was serious about running for the state’s top political job when he upgraded his wardrobe and started wearing nicer ties.

The veteran analyst predicted former Attorney General Drew Edmondson would face a wide range of criticisms based on his record in office, should he seek the nomination.

Turning to the Republicans, he touched briefly again on possible candidacies of Auditor Gary Jones, Treasurer Ken Miller and Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb. Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett (not mentioned in last week’s discussion) can make a serious case for the GOP nod, based on the contrast between local government performance and that of the state.

In response to a question from reporter Alex Cameron, McGuigan praised Governor Mary Fallin’s choice of former Governor Frank Keating to serve on the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents. Noting that OU President David Boren applauded the choice, McGuigan believes thee time is right for Keating in that particular position.

Watch the March 18 Capitol Report here.