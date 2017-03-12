Capitol Report for March 11: That ‘2017’ governor’s race, school choice data, tip of the hat to capital city high school coaches

In this week’s segment of Capitol Report on News9, analyst Patrick B. McGuigan covered three issues in rapid-fire style. He joked the 2018 Oklahoma governor’s race has begun so early that he is calling it “the 2017 gubernatorial race.”

Among Republicans, while Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb probably did himself some good by opposing Mary Fallin’s sales tax hikes proposals, some believe Treasurer Ken Miller and Auditor/Inspector Gary Jones could wage credible races. And then, there’s Tulsa lawyer Gary Richardson. His run as an Independent in 2002 helped, many Republicans assert, elect Democratic Gov. Brad Henry. Among Democrats, a “draft Drew Edmondson” effort is underway, and state House Minority Leader Scott Inman may be quite liberal, but McGuigan “wouldn’t want to have to debate him.”

In other news, a newly-released study of two decades worth of data from Wisconsin found students in “choice” schools (charters and private) outperformed their public school peers, after “corrections” for demographics and other factors. Wrapping up his weekly conversation with reporter Alex Cameron, McGuigan gave a “shout-out” to five capital city basketball coaches for leading their squads into state title competition: Kendal Cudjoe of Douglass, Lance Cudgoe of Star Spencer, Garrette Mantle of Centennial, Jason Jack of Northwest Classen, and Malcolm Roberts of the Classen SAS girls team.

Editor’s Note: Capitol Report will cover the governor’s race again in the near future, incorporating both Democratic candidate Connie Johnson and the possible GOP candidacy of Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett. …

Watch the Capitol Report for March 11