Birth Choice of Oklahoma schedules ‘Life of the Party’ fundraising gala set for March 25

Patrick B. McGuigan, Publisher

The annual “Life of the Party” gala benefiting Birth Choice of Oklahoma will be held Saturday, March 25 at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club. Dr. Curtis Harris, a pro-life obstetrician, will be the keynote speaker at the event.

The annual celebration benefits a city-based group that provides practical and direct assistance to women facing the challenges of pregnancy. Birth Choice of Oklahoma this year marks 44 years of helping unborn children and their mothers.

The group’s mission statement reads: “Birth Choice exists to encourage any pregnant woman to choose the gift of life for herself and her unborn baby by providing the means to do so.”

The continuing philosophy of the organization is to affirm life and support women who choose life. As noted on the organizational website:

“Birth Choice exists to provide any pregnant woman, concerned friend or family member compassionate dialog, one to one help, and nurturing support. Volunteers and staff members provide each woman whatever practical assistance is necessary to help her realize her worth and that of her unborn child. With help from Birth Choice she can choose the gift of life, simultaneously finding enrichment and spiritual healing. Support is given in a loving, personal, non-judgmental and strictly confidential way to meet the specific needs of each individual.”

Services at Birth Choice include pregnancy testing, limited ultrasound, and a medical clinic. Thanks to a partnership with St. Anthony’s Family Practice Residency, Birth Choice provides medical services to women who are seek pregnancy health-related care.

Birth Choice also provides guidance to Community Services, including Food and Nutritional Guidance, Employment Services, Department of Human Services, Adoption Agencies, Natural Family Planning, Post-Abortion Counseling and Moms Support Group.

Another Birth Choice program is the Rose Home, which is “envisioned as being a haven for women experiencing unexpected pregnancies where, through love and support, women are reinforced as persons of worth and dignity and are afforded the opportunity to nurture their unborn in a growth-oriented atmosphere.”

In addition to the upcoming gala for the Birth Choice, the Rose Home Garden Party is scheduled for August 24 at the Quail Creek Golf and Country Club. The annual “Celebration of Life Walk” will be held on Sunday, October 1, at the Myriad Gardens.

Organizational director Barbara Chisko, looking back at decades of involvement assistant women and their children, says, “Over the last forty years I have seen and heard unbelievable stories of faith, strength, perseverance, courage and tenacity.”

Birth Choice first operated at Lakeside Methodist Church in Oklahoma City, but grew rapidly. For a few years the group’s main office was on S.W. 23 St. in a building known to many as “the little yellow house.” Then operations were centered on South Western Avenue. Eventually, offices were opened in north Oklahoma City, Bethany, Edmond and Norman.

Birth Choice of Oklahoma is a 501 c 3 tax-exempt organization with broad support. For more information write Birth Choice of Oklahoma, P.O. Box 94533, Oklahoma City, OK 73143-4533, or visit www.birthchoice.org.

Information about the Birth Choice gala, including sponsorships for the evening, is also available by telephoning Barbara Chishko, at 405-606-8248.

