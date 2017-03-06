Adventure Week in the Gardens set for Spring Break

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

The Myriad Botanical Gardens has a week of fun-filled Spring Break activities for kids planned from Monday through Friday, March 13-17.

Adventure Week at the Gardens will feature activities and workshops under the Pavilion, on the Pavilion lawn and inside the Crystal Bridge Tropical Conservatory.

From bugs and dancing, to hammering and painting, scavenger hunts and free-style playing, there will be something for everyone.

Partnering with the Gardens to make Adventure Week possible are the Museum of Osteology, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Moore Norman Technology Center, award-winning artist Mike Wimmer, and the many area business and services lending trucks for the occasion.

A Muskogee native, Wimmer serves as the Distinguished Visiting Artist and Gallery Director at the School of Visual Arts in the Petree College of Arts and Sciences at Oklahoma City University.

Cost per day for Gardens’ members is $13 for children and free for adults. Cost for nonmember children is $18 and $8 for adults. Parents must accompany their child during all activities.

On Mad Science Monday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. outdoor activities will include the Museum of Osteology, the Brittany Benson Bug presentation, an Inflatable Colon provided by the Stevenson Cancer Center, the Museum of Osteology, and a snack from Whole Foods OKC.

On Touch-A-Truck Tuesday children are invited to touch a truck and talk to the drivers. Hudson between Reno and Sheridan will be closed for this event. Featured trucks include the Shredding Truck from Absolute Data Shredding; Box Truck from Little Guy Movers; Truck and Inflatable Funfest from Great Plains Coca Cola; The Bear Cat from Oklahoma City Police Department’s Tactical Unit; Recycling Truck from Waste Connections of Oklahoma’ and the Komatsu Truck from Kirby-Smith Machinery.

Workshop Wednesday will include a Dance Workshop with 3sixtydance studios, Bird House making with Moore Norman Technology, Water Color Workshop for the girls with Jime Wimmer, Story time for the boys with Mike Wimmer, and a Seed Starting Workshop with Canadian County OSU Cooperative Extension Service/Master Gardeners.

Theatrical Thursday will offer an improvisation lesson by OKC Improv from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

Each day the Pavilion Lawn will be the setting for Imagination Playground Blocks and Garden Games. The Discovery Room will hold a variety of activities such as Shadow Puppets, Treasure Hunts, Magnet Station, Nature Rubbings and special activities led by Children’s Garden Manager Abby Curry.

Monday through Thursday from 12 to 2 there will be a Scavenger Hunt inside the Crystal Bridge.

Adventure week will feature food trucks from local eateries during the lunch hour including Parking Lot Party, Bacon N Cakin’, Brown’s Kitchen, Lalo’s Taco’s, Mutt’s Hot Dogs, Chef Ray’s and Wicked Hangry.

The Myriad Botanical Gardens offers its visitors a 15 acre natural escape in the heart of downtown. The Gardens include a half-acre children’s garden, an off-leash dog park, restaurant space, splash fountains, and paths for walking and jogging. Additionally, the Myriad Gardens has a variety of horticultural education programs for adults and children.

The Crystal Bridge Tropical Conservatory is 224 feet long, 70 feet in diameter, and includes 13,000 square feet of plant display area in two distinct climate zones: the Tropical Wet Zone, at the south end; and the Tropical Dry Zone at the north end. The venue features some 2,000 varieties of plants and a 35-foot waterfall.

For a detailed scheduled for the Garden’s Adventure Week, and to register online, visit the Oklahoma City Botanical Gardens website.at myriadgardens.org or call 405-445-7080 for more information.