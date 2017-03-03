Brightmusic sets March 7 concert at St. Paul’s



Staff Report

On Tuesday, March 7, Oklahoma City’s Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble will present its fourth concert of the 2016-17 season, “Romanticism Revisited.”

The ensemble will revisit chamber works by three of Romanticism’s greats: Carl Maria von Weber, a contemporary of Beethoven and one of the first significant composers of the Romantic school; Richard Strauss, himself heavily influenced by his idol, Johannes Brahms; and Sergei Rachmaninoff, a major composer of the late 19th to early 20th centuries.

The concert features works spanning the Romantic era of the 19th century, from the trio by Weber to the works of Rachmaninoff and Strauss, both written toward the end of the century. The evening starts with the Weber trio, a melodic and virtuosic work; continues with the one-movement trio by a 19-year-old Rachmaninoff, and concludes with the energetic quartet of Strauss.

Details for this program on March 7 include:

Carl Maria von Weber, Trio in G Minor for Flute, Cello & Piano, Op. 63. Weber was (1786-1826) was a German Romantic composer, conductor, pianist and guitarist.

Sergei Rachmaninoff, Trio Élégiaque No. 1 in G Minor (for Violin, Cello & Piano). Rachmanioff (1873-1943) was a Russian pianist and composer of the late romantic period.

Richard Strauss, Quartet in C Minor, Op. 13 (for Piano, Violin, Viola & Cello). Strauss (1864-1949) was a German composer best known for his operas and tone poems.

Six musicians will appear in this concert: Gregory Lee (violin), Mark Neumann (viola), Jonathan Ruck (cello), Parthena Owens (flute), Amy I-Lin Cheng (piano), and Ruirui Ouyang (piano).

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 127 NW 7th Street (at Robinson). Individual concert admission is $20 per ticket. Children, students and active-duty military personnel are admitted free with ID. In addition, anyone suffering financial hardship due to a layoff in the energy sector may attend free of charge by stating that they are “a guest of the musicians.”

More information about this concert is available on Brightmusic’s website at www.brightmusic.org