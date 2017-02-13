The City Sentinel

The City Sentinel endorsements for February 14 Primary

Former state Rep. Richard Morrissette, candidate for the Ward 4 City Council seat, pictured when he received an award for his years of work in the state Legislature, supporting public and private programs to combat hunger in Oklahoma. File Photo.

Editorial Endorsements

Oklahoma City School Board Election

Chairman – Stanley Hupfeld
District 1 – Charles Henry
District 2 – Justin Ellis

Oklahoma City Council
Ward 4 – Richard Morrissette

Note: These endorsements are a positive recommendation for the person listed, not a criticism of others who seek to serve. Public service is a noble profession and The City Sentinel honors each candidate willing to put themselves on the ballot.

Stanley Hupfeld, candidate for chairman of the Oklahoma City School Board. Photo from Hupfeld’s website.

