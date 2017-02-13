The City Sentinel endorsements for February 14 Primary
Editorial Endorsements
Oklahoma City School Board Election
Chairman – Stanley Hupfeld
District 1 – Charles Henry
District 2 – Justin Ellis
Oklahoma City Council
Ward 4 – Richard Morrissette
Note: These endorsements are a positive recommendation for the person listed, not a criticism of others who seek to serve. Public service is a noble profession and The City Sentinel honors each candidate willing to put themselves on the ballot.