Stop the Violence holds fundraiser to support Spring Break Dance Camp

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

Stop the Violence (STV) will host its 8th annual Spring Break Leadership Singing and Dance Camp from Monday through Saturday, March 13 – 18 from 6 – 9 p.m. The program will take place at Douglass High School, 900 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.

The camp serves as a way to introduce young people to Stop the Violence in a week-long collaborative and safe environment. The curriculum and itinerary includes a variety of dance techniques taught by staff, dance terminology, leadership workshops, and guest speakers from the community including business owners,

The Oklahoma City Police Department (F.A.C.T.) will participate in the program again this year.

The dance camp is an innovative program for children ages 6-18, and is entirely free and open to the public. STV will provide food and snacks for the children during the duration of the program. Since its inception in 2010, the STV Singing and Dance Camp program has reached thousands of youth across the state of Oklahoma.

The camp is designed to help kids with their personal development and to create a respect for themselves and others.

“We realize that this is just one avenue toward a solution to the plight of our youth,” said Kuinten Rucker, chairman and founder of Stop the Violence. “We believe in long-term plans, cooperating businesses, charitable organizations, community churches, state and local governing bodies working together with one goal in mind… our youth.

“We want to alter their paths of violence and show them the positive. We care,” Rucker stated.

During camp, participants will learn different types of dance including Modern, Jazz, Hip-hop, Step, Technical, & Gospel Dance. Dance camps and back to school gatherings have been at the core of STV’S success in the community.

On Saturday, February 25, the public is invited to the Stop the Violence Flapjack Fundraiser from 3 – 6 p.m. at Beverly’s Pancake House, 3315 NW Expressway in Oklahoma City. The cost is $10 per person. Proceeds will go to support the upcoming Spring Break Dance Camp.

Stop the Violence is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation whose mission is to bring awareness and resources to aid in the prevention of and intervention of violence.

STV supports all efforts toward better education to aid in the prevention and elimination of violence and the emotional scars it leaves with children and adults.

It strives to promote personal growth and leadership development through dedicated programs such as resume writing workshops, job readiness workshops, sports, dance and choir camps, educational awareness, and music programs.

The organization’s efforts have benefited schools and organizations including Wilson Elementary; Douglass, Millwood, and Star Spencer High Schools; Miss Black Oklahoma USA; Langston University and the Urban League Back to School Bash.

The STV program is not just for at-risk youth but for all youth. Adult programs are also available.

“Stop the Violence is an Oklahoma City non-profit that has been changing the lives of metro youth for almost eight years now,” Rucker said. “Our true goal is to give the youth alternatives to make better choices for their futures. We need the continued support of the community to make this possible.

“Stop the Violence is growing rapidly with the ever increasing need for change in our community,” Rucker continued. “We have found a way to combat the senseless violence by targeting our youth.”

To register for the Spring Break Dance Camp or the Flapjack Fundraiser, to donate or to learn more, visit www.stoptheviolenceok.com or call 405-326-3621.