Paseo First Friday Member Show opens on First Friday (Feb. 3), runs all month

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Paseo Arts Association’s Annual Member Show will take place Friday, Feb. 3, at the Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo). The opening reception for this juried exhibition will coincide with the Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk from 6-10 p.m.

The PAA’s Annual Member Show showcases the best works created by the Paseo’s supportive members. 2017’s Juror, John Wolfe, has selected the featured works and will award one Best in Show, two Merit Awards, and two Honorable Mentions. A portion of proceeds from artists’ sales will go to the Paseo Arts Association.

“John has done an excellent job selecting art from our members that truly represents the talent we have in our membership,” Paseo Arts Association Executive Director Amanda Bleakley said.

John Wolfe was born in Vernon, Texas, August 23, 1947. He attended public school in Davidson, Oklahoma, and graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1970 with a degree in Art Education. He completed his M.Ed. at the University of Central Oklahoma in 1976. John taught art in the Midwest City-Del City School System for 35 years and was an adjunct art faculty at Rose State College, and Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado. John’s work has been exhibited extensively across Oklahoma and the surrounding region, at venues including the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, the Philbrook Museum of Art, and the Oklahoma State Capitol.

The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s unique arts destination, located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment – all within walking distance. More than 80 artists in the Paseo’s 20 plus galleries participate. Three restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s unique atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Membership information can be found on the website.