OPINION: OTA Taking Your Tax Dollars From Oklahoma Schools

by Frank Volpe

Dear Fellow Oklahomans:

Nationally, we rank 49th in teacher pay and 48th in education, however, with 600 miles and counting we are #2, soon to be #1 in “pay as you go” turnpikes. THIS IS BACKWARDS.

As we prayerfully prepare for another legislative session we cannot help but think of our schools, teachers and students and the fiscal challenges our school districts face. About 65 percent of your property tax funds the public school system. Since the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority does not pay property tax, for every home and business the OTA acquires, public school funds are lost, further worsening our current budget crisis.

For areas with a smaller property tax base, through “equalization,” the more densely populated areas carry the bill for these districts. Thereby, if a rural area experiences a decrease in property ownership, other factors unchanged, there will be an additional tax burden on our state’s citizens.

The OTA has the power to obtain your property. Per Title 69, they can “acquire in the name of the Authority by purchase or otherwise,… in such manner as it may deem proper,… by exercise of condemnation, … as it may deem necessary.”

The “Authority” is a group of six unelected appointees with virtually no oversight. Since their inception in 1947, they have never had a state audit. The OTA has its own revenue stream, so our state Legislature does not exercise the “power of the purse