John Rex Charter Elementary School to benefit from “Fuel Up” fundfaiser and auction on Feb. 16

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – John Rex Charter Elementary School, now serving grades preK-4 in the downtown area, is the beneficiary of a “Fuel Up” fundraiser and auction, slated for Thursday, February 16 at the Park House (125 Ron Norick Boulevard) on the grounds of the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

According to Jamie Winteroth, who is chairing the evening, the gala will begin with a VIP Cocktail pre-party at 5:30 p.m., lasting until 7 p.m.

The fundraiser and auction then commences, and will last until 9 p.m.

VIP admission tickets are $75 each, to include cocktails and food, as well as admission to the fundraiser and auction.

General admission tickets are $25 each, to include food, beverage and entertainment at the main event. The evening will include not only the refreshments, but raffle boxes, auctions for children’s art prepared in each class, and many other ways to donate in support of the school.

The school in the heart of Oklahoma’s capital city is in its third year of operations, and is enjoying strong community support and parental involvement.

After the event, the PTA (Parents-Teachers Association) will work with school leaders to determine how best to use the proceeds. Winteroth says last year’s “Fuel Up” event garnered over $45,000, which supplied many new technology needs for incoming fourth graders – and a $12,000 check to finish the school playground.

Organizers have set a $50,000 goal this year, “with a heavy emphasis on using these funds for technology needed for the incoming 5th grade students and teachers.”

According to the school website (johnrexschool.org), “John Rex Charter Elementary School opened in August 2014. It utilizes the best elements of a public-private educational partnership to provide an exemplary learning environment for students. This unique charter school places students in the heart of the city for daily exposure to the culturally rich amenities only available in downtown Oklahoma City.

“Expanded opportunities abound within walking distance of the school. Downtown neighbors include: many performing and visual arts organizations, civic and business groups, plus numerous cultural and sports-related resources. Access to these amenities provides a unique, hands-on experience for students.

“As Oklahoma City’s first downtown charter school, located at 500 W. Sheridan Avenue, the school serves a diverse group of families seeking a well-rounded educational experience for their children. As many as 500 students could be enrolled when the school reaches capacity.”

The school served 371 students last year, when it included grades preK-3. Fourth grade was added this year, and a fifth grade class will be added next school year.

Fuel Up! Sponsors (partial listing) include Dave and Erin Biggers, 110 Events, Aunt Pittypat’s Catering, CHAE Modern Korean, Inasmuch Foundaiton, SNB, Glove Live, the Prestyterian Health Foundation, Ross Group, Jones PR, Toucan Productions, the Myriad Botanical Gardens and more than three dozen other individuals, businesses and organizations.

The City Sentinel newspaper is also a proud sponsor of this year’s event.

NOTE: Editor Pat McGuigan contributed to this report.