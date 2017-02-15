Dove Schools listed as Oklahoma Schools of Character, Math Challenge Saturday in Tulsa

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some recent news from Dove Charter Schools:

Dove Science Academy Oklahoma City has been named a 2017 Oklahoma School of Character. The local school is one of six in the state honored as a School of Character for this year. The only other Oklahoma County school so designated is Dove Science Academy Elementary.

The 2017 Schools of Character were selected by Okcharacter.org, Character.org and the state Education Department and will be recognized at the Legislature this spring. Each school will be submitted for selection as a 2017 National School of Character.

Okcharacter.org is a non-profit organization that helps implement best practices for character education. They provide training and assist schools in evaluating culture and climate as schools take steps to become State and National Schools of Character. (For information: okcharacter.org.)

Character.org offers resources and strategies to empower principals, teachers, counselors, parents and community members to help educate and inspire young people to become ethical and engaged citizens. (To learn more: character.org.)

This year’s Oklahoma Schools of Character are: Dove Science Academy OKC; Dove Science Academy Elementary in Oklahoma City; Dove Science Academy Tulsa; Eisenhower High School, Lawton; Pryor Jr. High; and Whittier Elementary in Muskogee.

Leaders in Dove schools believe advanced math is critical to career paths such as science, nursing, engineering, medicine and even for a business degree. Dove Schools recognize mathematics as an important pillar in the education system and life with the annual Oklahoma Math Challenge, which continues this weekend in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma City challenge was held Feb. 4 at Dove Science Academy OKC, 919 NW 23rd Street; the Tulsa competition will be 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at Dove Science Academy Tulsa, 280 S. Memorial Drive. The event is open to any interested fifth through eighth grade student.

According to a press release from Dove, by providing different learning opportunities like the Math Challenge, the system hopes to engage underserved communities and promote inter-school interaction and collaboration. Panton Okon, a math teacher, said fun events like the math competition can provide encouragement that teachers and students need to keep our community healthy and thriving.

The Oklahoma Math Challenge furthers Dove’s mission to create awareness of math and its applications as well as create an interest for math, and to foster positive youth interaction.

Within two categories — one for fifth and sixth graders and one for seventh and eighth graders — students will answer multiple choice questions on various topics, such as, patterns, algebraic reasoning, number sense, operations, computations, geometry, measurement, data analysis and probability.

To register or get a detailed schedule, visit mathchallengeok.com. Deadline for the Tulsa event is Wednesday (Feb. 15). There is no fee to register.

Awards for each category include an iPad Mini 2, Samsung Galaxy Tab 3, Kindle FireHD, and medals for 1st-15th places. All participants will receive an Oklahoma Math Challenge certificate.

“It’s important for students to know, yes, this is a competition, but that we just want students to do the best that they can. Participation is the key. Coming to a competition and just being in that environment does something. It’s invigorating!” Okon said.

About Dove Public Charter Schools: Dove Public Charter Schools (DPCS) promote disciplined, organized and vigorous education. The faculty and staff at each of four campuses (Dove Science Academy Elementary; Dove Science Academy OKC; Dove Science Academy Tulsa; and Discovery School of Tulsa) work to mold responsive, productive and civic-minded individuals.

With a 1:15 faculty-student ratio, our schools offer a “hands-on approach” that allows for individual focus and created students who are a productive part of the community. DPSC, now in operation for 15 years, are run by the charitable, non-profit organization Dove Public Charter Schools Foundation, which promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) in every Dove school.

