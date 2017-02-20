Capitol Report for Saturday, February 18: Social Justice activist supports Republican idea, a Turkish journalist visits

In this week’s Capitol Report segment, Patrick B. McGuigan detailed the support of social justice activist Bob Waldrop, who runs the Oscar Romero Catholic Worker House in Oklahoma City, for Republican-sponsored legislation that would allow nurse practitioners to expand their role in provision of health care in the Sooner State.

Waldrop is backing, for reasons both deeply principled and practical, the proposal to remove impediments from nurses able to provide many aspects of patient care. McGuigan reported Waldrop also believes the measure would improve “economic empowerment of women.”

In discussion with News9 reporter Alex Cameron, McGuigan detailed some of the oppressive steps Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodogan has taken to suppress critics in that vital country in the eastern Mediterranean.

The CapitolBeatOK editor recently interviewed a journalist named Mahir Zeynelov, who was deported from Turkey for news stories critical of Erdogan government.

Watch the Capitol Report for Saturday, February 18 here.