Stanley Hupfeld Academy at Western Village named ‘exemplar school’ by Partnership for 21st-Century Learning

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Partnership for 21st-Century Learning (P21), an organization dedicated to advancing curriculum that fosters student success in 21st-century work and life, has named the Stanley Hupfeld Academy at Western Village, a public charter school in Oklahoma City, a fall 2016-17 exemplar school.

P21 awards exemplar status to schools that move beyond standard curriculum by weaving 21st-century themes into classroom instruction. These themes include global awareness, career skills, use of technology, entrepreneurial literacy and civic, health and environmental literacy.

“We are thrilled that P21 has recognized Stanley Hupfeld Academy for its efforts to prepare students for our increasingly complex world,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.

“The academy’s well-rounded curriculum, which focuses on the skills, knowledge and expertise needed to succeed in the 21st century, lays a solid foundation for future student success in college or career,” Hofmeister said in a press release form the agency.

P21 selected four school districts, ten schools and two early learning programs nationwide to receive fall 2016-17 exemplar status. In order to achieve this ranking, schools must demonstrate a commitment to college, career and life readiness, engaged learning practices and equitable student access to 21st-century learning.

Stanley Hupfeld Academy, one of the state’s first elementary public charter schools, fulfilled the above criteria with an arts-integrated curriculum and full-time specialists in visual art, music, dance, physical education, technology and literacy arts on staff.

Stanley Hupfeld Academy serves PreK through fifth grade in the Oklahoma City Public School District.

Throughout its operation as a charter school, Hupfeld Academy has shown documented and steady progress toward excellence. The school was promoted as an example of how a combination of creative curriculum (arts-based, in this case) and rigorous implementation can achieve improved results, including at attendance-area (non-selective) sites.

Any early learning center, PreK-12 school or school district in the United States is eligible to apply for exemplar status, which is valid for the year in which P21 selects the school or district.

NOTE: Editor Pat McGuigan contributed to this report.