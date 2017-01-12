Oklahoma City Nonprofit Exceeds Holiday Match Goal

Staff Report

Holiday donations to Youth Services for Oklahoma County will allow the organization to provide much needed services to teens in need in the new year, the group’s CEO announced this week.

“A generous donor agreed to match donations to our agency, up to $50,000, between November 29 and January 5,” said Kami Kuykendall, president and CEO for Youth Services for Oklahoma County. “Thanks to the generosity of our community, we were able to exceed that goal. Including the matching funds, we were able to raise $106,580.

“These funds will allow us to provide counseling, life skills classes, food, clothing and shelter to teens and families right here in Oklahoma County. Those are tremendous, essential needs, and because of these funds, we’ll be able to meet them.”

Despite a successful holiday campaign, Kuykendall stressed that there’s still work to be done to secure services for everyone who comes through Youth Services’ doors.

Youth Services for Oklahoma County serves more than 2,200 teens and families each year. The typical, annual cost per client is approximately $1,310. On average:

· $520 provides 26 sessions of therapeutic care to a young person who has experienced trauma in their life.

· $1,560 provides transitional living services to a high school student living on their own for an entire year – equipping them to graduate high school, find employment and even further their education.

The nonprofit receives a combination of private donations and state funding, but last spring’s cuts to state funding have led to a greater need for private donations.

“We have been a part of the community for almost 45 years, and we’re committed to providing services,” Kuykendall said. “The organization experienced a significant cut to our state funding last year, and we believe additional cuts are likely. The kids we care for are ‘our kids’ – the community’s kids. We are grateful to the community for stepping up for our kids during these challenging fiscal times.”

Note: Youth Services for Oklahoma County, Inc. is a nonprofit community organization that advocates, educates, intervenes and counsels youth and families to make a positive difference in their lives. For nearly 45 years, Youth Services for Oklahoma County has been “Changing Young Lives.”

To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit www.ysoc.org or call 405-235-7537.