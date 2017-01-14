OKCU Online Business Program recognized as among best in nation

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

For the third year in a row, the U.S. News & World Report has announced that Oklahoma City University (OKCU) has one of the best online graduate business programs in the country.

OKCU’s Meinders School of Business is ranked 31 in the country, which is the highest in Oklahoma in the Best Online Graduate Business Programs (non-MBA) category.

The rankings assess master’s-level business degree programs that are not MBA programs. OKCU was specifically recognized for its online offerings in the graduate Energy Management and Energy Legal Studies programs. The university also scored high in the Faculty Credentials and Training, and in the Student Engagement categories.

“We are delighted that U.S. News & World Report ranked our live-streaming, online graduate energy programs highest among all Oklahoma universities and colleges, public or private,” said business school Dean Steven Agee.

“Being ranked number one in Oklahoma for the second year in a row is a significant accomplishment, and being ranked number 31 among all colleges and universities nationwide is a prestigious honor and a true differentiator for the Meinders School of Business,” Agee added.

Soon after the launch in 2012 of its two graduate-level energy business programs – Masters of Science in Energy Management and Master of Science in Energy Legal Studies – the Meinders School of Business started offering online components.

U.S. News ranked the schools on five general categories: student engagement, a measure of how well students can interact with their instructors and fellow classmates; admissions selectivity; peer reputation, which is essentially how much respect the school has achieved among high-ranking academic officials and outside employers; faculty credentials and training; and student services technology.

U.S. News selects factors, known as ranking indicators, to assess each program in those categories.

The Meinders School of Business incorporates live-streaming video and an instruction-enhancing technology that enable off-campus students nationwide. to participate — in real time — with the course, the instructor and with their fellow students.

The classrooms incorporate electronic SmartBoards (interactive whiteboards that uses touch detection for user input such as scrolling and right mouse-click), video cameras, monitors and projectors linked together for instructors to utilize a teaching tool called JoinProf.com. This allows students to actively participate in live class discussions from anywhere that has Internet access.

According to a press release from OKCU, students can watch lectures and ask questions by typing text into a field that is displayed on the professor’s monitor. The professor can also direct questions to the class, and all students can submit responses through the website whether they are physically in the classroom or are far away.

The Meinders School of Business ranks in the top 4.5 percent of business schools in the world and has earned accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

The Masters of Science (MS) degree in Energy Management and MS in Energy Legal Studies are also the only two graduate energy programs in the United States that are accredited by the American Association of Professional Landmen.

For more information about the Meinders School of Business, visit www.okcu.edu/business.