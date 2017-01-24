Lt. Gov. Lamb, Dr. Steve Perry, lawmakers and educators to speak at School Choice summit

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Policy makers, educators, parents and school choice advocates will gather next Thursday, January 26, at the OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center for the first ever Oklahoma School Choice Summit and Expo.

ChoiceMatters, which advocates for education policies that empower students and parents, recently released more details about the event, which will feature headlining remarks from Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb and nationally renowned educator and school choice advocate Dr. Steve Perry.

The conference will work to raise public awareness for the many educational options available for children, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

Over 20 K-12 schools and educational organizations will be present for families to meet and learn more about quality school options in Oklahoma. During the summit, awards will be presented for Traditional Public School of the Year, Public Charter School of the Year, Private School of the Year, and School Choice Champion.

The event takes place during the ongoing National School Choice week, Jan. 22 to 28. Members of the public and press planning to attend can register here at no cost.

The School Choice Summit and Expo will be divided into two sections, with the expo taking place from 4-7 p.m., featuring a choice of several interactive panel discussions geared towards professional educators and parent-activists. At 7 p.m., the School Choice Summit program will begin for all attendees.

Expo panels include:

4-5 p.m.

• Innovative Schools, featuring representatives from KIPP Reach, Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School and Advance Rural Education

• Charter School 101, with Oklahoma Public School Resource Center Executive Director Brent Bushey

5-6 p.m.:

• School Choice Policy, featuring members of EdChoice, ExcelinEd, the American Federation for Children and the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs

• Advocacy for School Leaders, featuring Matt Ball of CMA Strategies and Hopper Smith of Strategic Resource Consulting

6-7 p.m.:

• Communities of Color Panel, featuring Dr. Steve Perry, Robert Ruiz of ChoiceMatters, Phillip Gover of the Sovereign Schools Project and Marilinda Garcia of Libre Initiative.

• Parent Advocacy 101, featuring instruction from the Grassroots Leadership Academy.

7 p.m. The School Choice Summit begins, featuring:

• Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb delivering remarks on “The State of School Choice in Oklahoma”

• A school choice legislative panel featuring Sen. Gary Stanislawski, Sen. Kyle Loveless, Rep. Chuck Strohm and former Rep. Jason Nelson

• Presentation of school choice awards

• Keynote speaker Dr. Steve Perry, principal of the Capital Preparatory Magnet School in Hartford, Conn., and author of “Push Has Come to Shove: Getting Our Kids the Education They Deserve – Even If It Means Picking a Fight.”

Dr. Steve Perry, whose keynote address will begin at 8:30 p.m., is one of most sought after educators in America. Widely respected by grassroots community members and internationally renowned leaders, his charismatic and compelling voice is an inspiration. He is the educator Oprah Winfrey, Sean “P-Diddy” Combs, Bishop T.D. Jakes and Steve Harvey call on to offer insight to parents and children.

A diverse array of politicians and groups, from the Urban League to ALEC, even President Donald Trump, have reached out to Dr. Perry to better understand what matters to parents. Dr. Perry opened his third school, helped Steve Harvey write his new book “Jump,” has spoken in over 79 communities and completed his sixth book “Transparenting” within the past 12 months.

Dr. Steve Perry’s unique and powerful voice is respected and has been featured on MSNBC, Fox, CNN, TV One, BET and NBC as well as on the Oprah Winfrey network in multiple shows.

