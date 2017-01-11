Local artist inspires volunteers to give back to hungry Oklahomans

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

Metro artist Jason Pawley has donated his time and talents to inspire volunteers at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. A renowned mural artist, Pawley’s latest work, ‘Full Circle,’ is painted on the Regional Food Bank Volunteer Center, which drives home the message of the community coming together to give back and help others.

Oklahoma Gazette reporter Jack Fowler described Pawley’s work in a cover story (July 2015) as leaving a “wake of solo and collaborative art around the metro over the past few years.”

A prolific artist, just a few of Pawley’s murals can be seen in locations such as the Plaza District, on the side of VZD’s Restaurant & Club on Western Avenue, on the Bricktown underpass at S. EK Gaylord Boulevard and W. Reno Avenue, and on the walls of Tall Hill Collective, 3421 N. Villa Ave., the gallery he operates with fellow painter Ross Adams.

“When I see the volunteers, there’s every kind of people and they’re all working together to help other people,” said Pawley. “With the brighter colors and happier tones, to me, it shows the unity of a bunch of different races and people.

“Without volunteers and people giving their time, this wouldn’t happen,” Pawley added. “This mural also shows the life source of the rain and the food source. Everything is all a part of it, and it all has to come together to be able to work.”

Because of the work that volunteers do, the Regional Food Bank is able to provide enough food to feed more than 126,000 Oklahomans each week throughout 53 central and western Oklahoma counties.

Last year, thousands of volunteers saved the nonprofit more than $4.3 million in labor costs.

“It takes more than food to fight hunger,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “Volunteers are vital to fulfilling our mission of ‘Fighting Hunger…Feeding Hope’ and helping the one in six Oklahomans that have inconsistent access to food. I want to thank Jason Pawley for capturing the spirit of volunteering and unity in this mural – and for inspiring the community to give back.”

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is in need of volunteers in January to help with the following tasks: bagging and boxing food products, boxing bread, packing Food for Kids bags and more.

Located at 3355 S. Purdue in Oklahoma City, the Regional Food Bank accepts both individual and group volunteering. Volunteers must be at least eight years old.

Every day, volunteers pack enough good to fill a semi-truck. Shifts are available daily from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4 p.m. To view available opportunities and register to volunteer, visit regionalfoodbank.org/volunteer.

Thanks to a fundraising matching challenge from APMEX.com, the Cresap Family Foundation and Chesapeake Energy Corporation, every donation received through January 15 will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $600,000, for a potential total impact of $1.2 million.

To make a tax-deductible donation call 405-600-3136 or visit regionalfoodbank.org.

Established in 1980, the Regional Food Bank is the largest private, domestic hunger-relief organization in the state of Oklahoma. Last fiscal year, the nonprofit distributed 52 million pounds of food and products through a network of more than 1,300 schools and charitable feeding programs in 53 central and western Oklahoma counties.

Since its inception in 1980, the Regional Food Bank has distributed more than 644 million pounds of food to feed Oklahoma’s hungry.

For more information, visit www.regionalfoodbank.org.