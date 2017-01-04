January and February happenings at the OKC Zoo

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

As the New Year begins, the Oklahoma City Zoo is offering fun ways to spend the winter days. Each Tuesday, in January and February, visitors can buy one Zoo admission ticket and get one free (of equal or lesser value). The Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On January 16, the Zoo will hold its School’s Out Day Camp, which offers fun and wild adventures to children ages 4 – 11. Snacks are provided, but campers must bring their lunch. Advanced registration and payment is required and all campers must bring a copy of their immunizations.

Half-day camps run 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Full-day camps run 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. Drop-off at the Zoo’s Education Center is from 8:20 – 8:30 a.m. Cost per child, per day is $25 half-day and $45 full-day.

On Friday, January 13 grab your favorite stuffed animal to attend the OKC Zoo Paw-Jama Party starting at 6 p.m. Meet a different animal every session. All ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Cost per child is $12 (member) and $15 (non-member). Cost per additional child is $6 (member) and $9 (non-member).

On Saturday, January 14, attend the Parent Workshop themed Raising Nature Loving Kids from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Zoo’s Education Center. Expert educator Amy Stephens will lead this hands-on workshop for children aged toddler through elementary. All supplies provided. Half of the program will be guided child/parent interaction. Babysitting provided for children ages 3 and up for the parent-only portions. Cost is $12 per adult (member) and $15 (non-member). Children are free.

On Saturday evening, January 14, guests can discover why some animals hibernate and some don’t during the “Bear Snores On” Overnight Snooze. The Snooze begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Evening snack and light breakfast are provided. Cost is $30 per child and $15 per adult.

On Thursday, January 19, join edZOOcators for the Surviving Winter segment of the Zoo’s Eduzoocation Live! Series. The monthly programming takes place every third Thursday from 2 – 3 p.m. through March 2017. The entire family will enjoy interactive learning experiences and up-close encounters with our animal ambassadors. Ages 4 and up welcome. Cost per child is $7 (member) and $9 (non-member). At least one paid child is required and includes one free adult. Additional adults are $1 each.

Learn the basics of Winter bird watching from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, in the Education Center. Participants will make a winter bird feeder, and put their skills to the test on a guided bird hike in the Zoo. Adults and children (ages 4 and up), and amateur birders are welcome. Cost per participant is $12 (member) and $15 (non-member).

Also on Thursday the 19th, become a History Detective exploring the Zoo’s historic landmarks. Investigate Zoo artifacts, photographs and maps— from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. This guided Zoo tour goes “behind the scenes” to study the Zoo’s archive. Students should bring a sack lunch. Ages 12-17 are welcome. Only registered participants with one adult are allowed in class. However, adults are not required to stay. Cost per student is $15.

Make Valentine’s gifts for the animals and your loved ones from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, in the Zoo Education Center. All ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Possible allergen alert. Cost per child is $12 (member) and $15 (non-member).

The February Paw-Jama Party will be held on Friday the 10. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Cost per child is $12 (member) and $15 (non-member). Each additional child is $6 (member) and $9 (non-member).

Explore the wacky courtship of animals and learn how the Zoo plays matchmaker for species preservation, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 11. Guests can have their picture with the Zoo’s Galapagos tortoises. Light hors d’oeuvres, limited adult beverages and dessert served!. For ages 21 and up only. Cost is $40 (member) and $45 (non-member).

School’s Out Day Camps will be held again on Friday February 10, Monday February 13, and Monday February 20 for kids ages 4 – 11. Snacks are provided, but campers must bring their lunch. Advanced registration and payment required. All campers are required to bring a copy of their immunizations. Half-day camps run 8:30 – 12:30 p.m. Full-day camps run 8:30 – 5:15 p.m. Drop-off at the Zoo’s Education Center is from 8:20 – 8:30 a.m. Cost per child, per day is $25 half-day and $45 full-day.

On Thursday, February 16, the Edzoocation Live Series presents Ready, Set, Vet! from 2 – 3 p.m. Ages 4 and up are welcome. Cost per child is $7 (member) and $9 (non-member). At least one paid child is required, which includes one free adult. Additional adults are $1 each.

The Oklahoma City Zoo, located at the crossroads of I-44 and I-35, is a proud Adventure Road partner and a member of Oklahoma City’s Adventure District.

Regular admission is $8 for adults, and $5 for children 3 – 11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free. learn more about these and other happenings, call 405-424-3344 or visit www.okczoo.org.