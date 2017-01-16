Dunlap Codding presents 3rd annual Glitter Ball

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

The third annual Glitter Ball will take place Saturday, January 28 on Historic Film Row in downtown Oklahoma City at the law firm of Dunlap Codding, 609 W. Sheridan Avenue in downtown Oklahoma City.

Presented by Dunlap Codding, the return of Glitter Ball brings back all of the spectacle and sparkle of the original, while benefitting two local non-profits: deadCenter Film and Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition – OVAC.

The deadCENTER Film Festival is Oklahoma’s largest film festival and one of the “20 Coolest Film Festivals in the World” according to MovieMaker magazine.

The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition helps artists realize their potential through education, exposure and funding. Organized in 1988, OVAC is a non-profit that supports visual artists living and working in Oklahoma, and promotes public interest in the arts and helps people of all ages understand the visual arts.

“We will build the gala structure for Glitter Ball in the center of the six hundred block of West Sheridan Avenue,” said event producer Kindt Steven Myers. “Glitter Ball will once again be the event of the season, sure to wow your senses and steal the winter spotlight.”

The event will feature a variety of live performances, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a premium bar, along with several signature surprises, according to organizers.

As a returning fun-maker and spectacle of flashy danger, Patrick Xavier Danger Curry will be wielding burning flames to warm the winter night. Other performers include Taylor Bryans and Luscious LuLu. Blake O the DJ will provide tunes for the late night dance party.

“We’re creating a downtown wintry spectacle,” said Myers. “Last year, we had aerialists suspended 22-feet high from igloos, real snowfall, and stage performances our city is still raving about. This year, absolutely nothing is beyond imagination.”

The event will also host live art sales organized by and benefitting Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition and through a special golden ticket raffle.

“Dunlap Codding is thrilled to be the benefactor for version III of this fabulous event,” said Douglas Sorocco of Dunlap Codding. “It’s the party of the season and knowing that it also supports two of the state’s premiere visual arts organizations is the cherry on top.”.

This year’s master of ceremonies will be the team of Lance McDaniel, Executive Director of the deadCenter Film Festival and Melissa Scaramucci, a writer, filmmaker, and contemporary art collector.

Glitter Ball was founded and is championed by Scaramucci as a fundraising event. The event is produced and has been trademarked by KINDT Events, a full-service production and design company based in Oklahoma City

Whether an individual, or a corporation, event sponsors will enjoy exposure to over 300 of Oklahoma’s professionals and party-goers, says Myers.

“Sponsorships will affect real change impacting the arts and culture right here, in Oklahoma City, “Myers added. “Join presenting sponsor Dunlap Codding, as we celebrate at this magical event.”

General Admission tickets are $125 per person. VIP* Experience tickets are: $215 per person, which include the VIP Red Carpet Reception from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. featuring Ruffino Prosecco and local celebrities, dedicated bar service in main event, and seating areas throughout the night.

Tickets include open bar with premium spirits, hors d’oeuvres, and non-stop entertainment.

Tickets may be purchased online by visiting, www.kindtevents.com/glitterball. A portion of the ticket purchase is tax deductible.

For information regarding available sponsorships, contact Kindt Steven Myers at ksm@kindtevents.com.