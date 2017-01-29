Capitol Report for January 28: Documentary ‘Killing Richard Glossip’ scheduled, charitable state leaders garner JFK Awards

In the latest Capitol Report segment on the CBS News affiliate in Oklahoma City, analyst Patrick B. McGuigan reported on a forthcoming documentary, “Killing Richard Glossip.” It will air this spring on the Investigation Discovery Channel, part of the Discovery Network system. Award-making film-maker Joe Berlinger guided the investigation, which will be broadcast over two nights. In addition to time with Glossip, the film features attorney Don Knight, who has battled to save Glossip from execution, and Sister Helen Prejean.

The documentary broadcast is likely to come shortly after completion of a Citizen Commission’s report, guided by former Governor Brad Henry and scheduled to conclude next month.

McGuigan noted that Oklahoma House Pro Temp Harold Wright is advancing legislation to authorize alternatives to lethal injections for future executions. Calling Wright “a good man,” McGuigan encouraged the Legislature and state officials to step away from the troubled execution process entirely.

In conversation with News9 reporter Alex Cameron, the CapitolBeatOK editor concluded the segment with a “shout-out” to winners of the John F. Kennedy Award for community service – Kari Watkins, Rhonda and David Walters, Mike Turpen, and Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett – and to past winners of the honor.

McGuigan has for a decade been involved in the JFK awards dinner, which benefits the work of the Santa Fe Family Life Center, a non-profit center for wellness that provides benefits for children in poverty, special needs individuals and other at-risk populations. The veteran policy analyst said he was encouraged particularly the comments of former Gov. Walters and of the mayor, for expressing the belief that diverse individuals will be able to work together to build a better future for the city and state.

Watch the January 28 Capitol Report.