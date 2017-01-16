Capitol Report for January 15: Remembering Martin Luther King, praise for local demonstrators, and words from the departing president

In this week’s Capitol Report on News9, the CBS affiliate in Oklahoma City, analyst Patrick B. McGuigan recalled his first impressions of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., gainedfrom his parents, who supported King and civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Sharing a photograph of a Black Lives Matter demonstration held last year, taken by his colleague Darla Shelden for The City Sentinel, the CapitolBeatOK editor praised local leaders for organizing a peaceful demonstration that embraced law enforcement. Another photo posted on-screen showed the diverse religious and ethnic leadership that marched in August to protest a Satanic service held on city property.

McGuigan gave a shout-out to Clarence Hill, Jr., who planned a two-day Justice Conference in Oklahoma City [originally slotted for MLK weekend, the event has been rescheduled to March] to focus on spiritual and practical issues, including ways to keep African-American youth in schools.

The CapitolBeatOK editor, in discussion with reporter Alex Cameron, pointed to a line from President Barack Obama’s farewell address: “Regardless of the station we occupy; we have to try harder; to start with the premise that each of our fellow citizens loves this country just as much as we do; that they value hard work and family like we do; that their children are just as curious and hopeful and worthy of love as our own.”

