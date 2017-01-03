Capitol Report for December 31: In praise of Lydia Reeder’s ‘Dust Bowl Girls’

In this week’s Capitol Report segment on news9, the CBS affiliate in Oklahoma City, Patrick B. McGuigan praised Lydia Reeder’s forthcoming book, ‘Dust Bowl Girls’: ‘The Inspiring Story of the Team that Barnstormed Its Way to Basketball Glory’ forthcoming in late January from Algonquin Books.

McGuigan praised the author’s historical research resulting in a book bringing attention to a nearly-forgotten moment in Oklahoma history, the true story of the women’s basketball team at Oklahoma Presbyterian College in Durant.

Under Sam Babb, the women from small towns across the Sooner State coalesced into the best women’s basketball team of the day, winning Amateur Athletic Union national championships in 1932 and 1933. “Before the Mighty Macs (Immaculata College in Pennsylvania) before the Sooners of Coach Sherri Coale, and before Pat Summit set the basketball standard for modern women’s coaches at the University of Tennessee, there was the OPC Cardinals” – the ‘dust bowl girls’ of the book’s title.

The CapitolBeatOK editor concluded his discussion with reporter Alex Cameron, saying, “Buy it, read it, support it,” deeming it “one of the best books I’ve read in a long time.

NOTE: Read McGuigan’s full review of the book here.

Watch the December 31 Capitol Report here.