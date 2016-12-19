Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

By Gary Rylas, Sprint Oklahoma District Manager

Online Guest Column

OKLAHOMA CITY – The last few days before Christmas are fast approaching. Are you still looking for the last gift on your list or potentially haven’t even started shopping yet? Make it easier on yourself and go with technology. There is something for everyone, from kids to grandparents and anyone in between.

Technology is most kids’ go-to avenue for fun. Take it to the next level with the Samsung Gear VR. Transform a Samsung Galaxy smartphone into a virtual reality experience. Kids can play games and watch movies in a completely new and immersive way. The adjustable strap holder provides a secure fit for gaming movements, ensuring it won’t slip during viewing. The front foam cushioning makes it comfortable for the wearer for hours of gaming and movie fun.

Be on trend and up a teenager’s selfie game with a selfie stick. The extendable stick with an adjustable holder fits most smartphones and allows for many different shooting angles for individual or group photos. Selfie sticks mean no more straining to get the right angle or accidentally dropping the phone. Photo-taking is that much easier.

Not sure what to get a co-worker or parent? Adult life means always being on the go, and phone chargers can be a hassle to transport. Boost your phone battery life up to 60 percent with the Mophie Juice Pack. This case provides edge-to-edge protection and extends a phone’s battery life for all those constantly on the go.

Grandparents are always there to share some wisdom. Why not share the convenience of new technology with them? Bring grandparents the gift of technology with an easy-to-use tablet, like a Samsung Galaxy Tab. Family photos and videos can be accessed by a quick flick of the wrist with the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4. With a 10-inch display, the Samsung Galaxy Tab has a long-lasting battery to give grandparents easy access to the internet, apps and email to keep up with family, activities and much more.

Finish all the holiday shopping at Sprint. More than just smartphones, Sprint offers gifts for people of all ages. Shoppers cannot go wrong with technology. This holiday season, forego the maddening holiday rush and stop by your nearest Sprint location for one-stop shopping. Our in-store experts can tell you about the gifts they give to their own friends and family, so you can find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.