Good News: It’s never too cold for a Paseo First Friday!

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk for January will take place on Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Featured this month in the Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo) through January 28, Jason Wilson’s “Perceptual Art Going Big.” Perceptual Art asks its audience to visually or emotionally interact with the design. Some Perceptual Art appears to shimmer and shift while other designs may, for example, provide a sense of serenity and grace.

By bringing his designs to life, Jason Wilson hopes to delight and inspire others. He was recently featured in the Winter 2016 edition of the national magazine “Artist Catalogue,” as one of the 12 most promising emerging artists of the quarter. This will be a fun show that will mesmerize you!

There are two new stores in the Paseo.

Su Casa, a needlepoint studio, carrying inventory, offering classes and a space to work. Additionally, they have antiques and art for sale.

The Corridor Gallery of Fine Art also opened in December and they are featuring Oklahoma native artists. Store hours can be found on the website for Paseo.

ReModernOK moved to the space next door and doubled their space

Street cuisine offerings for Rolling Café will be serving up their delicious monster wraps and stacker sandwiches! Also, Yum Yum Bites will be serving up their Asian fare including spring rolls and teriyaki chicken and beef on a stick.

Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer specially themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of entertainment opportunities – all within walking distance. More than 80 artists in over 20 galleries participate. Three restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere. The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s unique arts destination, located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email email amanda@thepaseo.org. Also, go to thepaseo.org and sign up for our monthly newsletter to keep up with all things Paseo.