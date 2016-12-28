Drone-orah makes its debut at Oklahoma City’s annual Bricktown Menorah lighting

Compiled by Patrick B. McGuigan

Oklahoma City has been home to several notable firsts in American (and world) history. The shopping cart was invented in the Sooner State, as was the parking meter.

Now comes something really different.

Look, up in the sky – not a bird or a plane, but “Drone-orah!”

On the third night of the eight day Festival of Lights (Chanukah), the Chabad Community Center for Jewish Life and Learning hosted the annual Menorah Lighting at Mickey Mantle Plaza adjacent to the Bricktown Ballpark. After Mayor Mick Cornett successfully lit the outdoor Menorah Candle, Rabbi Ovadia Goldman announced the arrival of “Drone-orah,” a first-of-its kind flying menorah.

Quite cutting edge and completely innovative, the flying Menoah delivered a traditional message of light and freedom.

As the Chabad rabbi explained, “The menorah stands as a symbol of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness. In these concerning times, we welcome the Festival of Lights and the timeless lessons of the menorah.”

Goldman explained, “The prophets predicted a time when we will turn ‘swords into ploughshares,’ the Lubavitcher Rebbe, of blessed memory, envisioned this prophecy coming to fruition in our times. It is high-time for us to repurpose bomb carrying drones into light carrying drones.”

Goldman is the Rebbe’s emissary to southern Oklahoma. Inspired by Oklahoma City’s growing Innovation District, Rabbi Goldman decided to turn a project innovated by the Students of his Bible courses into a reality.

Hundreds of Oklahoma City residents joined at the annual Bricktown Chanukah Celebration on Monday, December 26. Mayor Mick Cornett brought formal greetings to the crowd and repeated his past duties as traditional candle-lighter.

The debut of the Drone-orah came near the end of the evening’s program, followed by food, fun and music for the crowd.