Capitol Report for December 17: Pruitt challenged but confirmation likely, and praise for Scaperlanda’s biography of Father Rother

On this week’s segment of Capitol Report, analyst Patrick B. McGuigan said Scott Pruit “is likely to be confirmed” to run the Environmental Protection Agency, but “it’s not a done deal.” As CapitolBeatOK and other news organizations have reported, Pruitt has strong support from Oklahoma conservatives — including leaders like state Sen. Greg Treat and “think-tank” president Jonathan Small — and passionate opposition from a variety of in-state voices.

The Republican Senate in the nation’s capital indicates Pruitt’s confirmation under “the traditional rules,” but after a year like this, who can be sure the traditional rules will apply? In conversation with News9 reporter Alex Cameron, McGuigan said a new biography, “The Shepherd Who Did Not Run,” is a great work from Maria Ruiz Scaperlanda, “a great writer.”

McGuigan observed the book is full of compelling stories and word images recreating the life of Stanley Francis Rother, the Oklahoman who served as a parish priest in Guatemala. Ultimately martyred, Rother seems on the verge of being recognized as a saint by the Catholic Church.

Watch the December 17 Capitol Report