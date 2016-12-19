AAA’s Great Pretenders Mocktail Mix-Off creates zero proof drinks for holiday revelers

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

Just in time for the holidays, AAA’s new zero proof beverage recipes are now available at no charge for alcohol free party revelers in a brochure from AAA Oklahoma.

The recipes are original, alcohol-free creations developed by metro area bartenders for AAA’s annual Great Pretenders Mocktail Mix-Off. The event was held last month at the Training Kitchen at the OKC/County Health Department in central Oklahoma City

This year’s Mix-Off sponsors were the Oklahoma Gazette, Oklahoma Ignition Interlock Association, Oklahoma County Health Department, and AAA Oklahoma.

“Tragically, up to 40 percent of motor vehicle crashes over the holidays involve alcohol,” said Chuck Mai, spokesman for AAA Oklahoma. “Mocktails give drinkers alternatives to regular alcohol-based drinks and they allow non-drinkers a festive way to celebrate. Enjoying zero-proof drinks and using designated drivers can be life-savers.”

This year’s first place $1000 prizewinner is the Hawaiian Snow Storm, created by Wonna Cornelson, a home bartender from Oklahoma City. The Second Place, $700 prize went to the Pama-Chai-Tini, by Ashley Flannigan, a bartender from the Boulevard Steakhouse, in Edmond. And the third place, $300 prize winning creation was the Basil-Infused Kiwi Strawberry Mojito by Shannon Wasson, of Cookie’s Bar, in Oklahoma City.

First Place – Hawaiian Snow Storm

(Yields about three small servings)

1 cup Coconut Milk (canned or from a carton)

1/4 cup Heavy or Light Whipping Cream

1/2 cup small Ice Cubes

1/4 cup Coconut Palm Sugar

3 one-ounce pieces Pineapple (fresh or frozen)

3/4 cup Cherry Pie Filling (frozen; I prefer Wilderness brand)

Fresh Cherries

Unsweetened Coconut Flakes,

Optional: Whipped Topping / Crushed Nuts

Pour each of the first six ingredients into a blender and whip until mixed. Sprinkle Coconut flakes on top. Pour into favorite glasses and add any garnishments you desire, such as Cherries or Pineapple spears.

Note: Coconut shells and Pineapple skins make decorative serving containers.

2nd Place – Pama-Chai-Tini

1 ounce Chai Tea Concentrate (Oregon Chai brand is great)

1 ounce Pomegranate Juice (such as Pom Wonderful)

1/2 Lemon, squeezed

1/2 ounce Simple Syrup

2 ounces Ginger Ale

1 Star Anise for garnish

Shake all ingredients with ice, except Ginger Ale and Star Anise, and pour into a martini glass. Top with Ginger Ale

3rd Place – Basil-Infused Kiwi Strawberry Mojito

4 Lime Wedges

5 Strawberries

1/2 Kiwi

2 tablespoons Agave Nectar

1/2 ounce Strawberry Basil-Infused Simple Syrup

Soda Water

Crushed Ice

5 Mint Leaves

Build all ingredients in a glass and muddle until liquefied. Top with crushed ice. Fill glass with Soda Water and garnish with Mint and Basil.

According to Mai, only time will make your guests sober, not coffee or cold showers “It takes about one hour to burn off an average drink. Five ounces of wine, 12 ounces of beer and 1½ ounces of liquor all contain about the same amount of alcohol,” Mai said.

“We have been conducting this competition for over 25 years, rotating it between Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Our goal is to obtain fun, original zero-proof recipes which we can then publish in a brochure and distribute to the public in time for holiday parties.”

In addition to the Mocktail recipes, the holiday brochure recommends that participants “Practice AAA’s ABCs of Party Giving” which includes Alcohol Alertness, Buffet recommendations and Carpooling information.

∞ Alcohol awareness. Serve a wide variety of beverages, including the new, original mocktails. Close your bar well before guests leave.

∞ Buffet. Have plenty of protein-rich and starchy foods available to help retard the absorption of alcohol into the bloodstream. Minimize salt.

∞ Carpool. Encourage use of designated drivers and don’t be reluctant to call a cab for a guest who has had too much to drink. Give a small gift to all designated drivers at your party.

AAA Oklahoma’s Tipsy Tow is available now until 4 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2017 in metropolitan Tulsa, metropolitan Oklahoma City, Lawton, Ardmore, Tahlequah, Shawnee, Enid, Muskogee and Bartlesville. The service is free and open to both AAA members and non-members.

AAA will take you and your vehicle home – up to 15 miles from point of pick-up. Call 800-222-4357 (AAA-HELP) and asking for Tipsy Tow.

A free copy of the brochure containing all of this year’s Mocktail recipes and safe party tips is available at any AAA Oklahoma full-service office, or online. Or contact Chuck Mai in Oklahoma City at 405-753-8040 or at chuck.mai@aaaok.org, subject line: mocktails.

For more information, visit AAA.com.