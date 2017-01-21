The City Sentinel

Oklahoma leaders will be honored at John F. Kennedy Community Service Awards dinner January 24. »
Patrick B. McGuigan Oklahoma City – Former state Attorney General Drew Edmondson…
Remembering Frosty Troy »
by Patrick B. McGuigan OKLAHOMA CITY – Beginning around two…
Oklahoma City to hold Women’s March to support national event on Jan. 21 »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter On Saturday January 21,…
Conservancy seeks candidates for OK Conservation Leadership Academy »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The Nature Conservancy is…
Annual Prayer Breakfast evokes a “Tapestry of Unity” to launch Martin Luther King Day 2017 »
Patrick B. McGuigan, editor Midwest City – Hundreds filled the second floor…
OKC Junior Achievement volunteer to be honored at National Summit »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter Junior Achievement of Oklahoma…
Dunlap Codding presents 3rd annual Glitter Ball »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The third annual Glitter Ball will take place Saturday, January 28 on Historic Film Row in downtown Oklahoma City at the law firm of Dunlap Codding, 609…7:21 am / No Comment / Read More »
Native American photography exhibition by Will Wilson set to open Jan. 26 at OU »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter On Thursday, January 26, the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art will host a new exhibition titled, PHOTO/SYNTHESIS. The exhibition of contemporary photography by…7:12 am / No Comment / Read More »
OKCU Film Series to screen ‘The Last Metro’ on January 22 »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The Oklahoma City University Film Institute series will continue on January 22 at 2 p.m. with a screening of Francois Truffaut’s “The Last Metro.”…8:48 am / No Comment / Read More »
Oklahoma leaders will be honored at John F. Kennedy Community Service Awards dinner January 24. »
Patrick B. McGuigan Oklahoma City – Former state Attorney General Drew Edmondson will serve as master of ceremonies of the John F.…1:16 pm / No Comment / Read More »
Remembering Frosty Troy »
by Patrick B. McGuigan OKLAHOMA CITY – Beginning around two decades ago, for a few years running, the names of…4:52 pm / No Comment / Read More »
Oklahoma City to hold Women’s March to support national event on Jan. 21 »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter On Saturday January 21, the day after the Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, women…11:09 am / No Comment / Read More »