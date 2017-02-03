The City Sentinel

News Oklahomans react to the Executive Order curbing immigration from seven Muslim countries » Patrick B. McGuigan OKLAHOMA CITY – Members of the Oklahoma congressional delegation on Monday (January 30) defended – while offering words of caution — President Donald Trump’s Executive Order banning immigration from seven Muslim countries. Several groups or individuals based in the state decried the…

1889 Institute releases Education Savings Account proposal » Staff Report OKLAHOMA CITY – The 1889 Institute, an Oklahoma state policy think tank, has published “A Truly Universal Education Savings Account Proposal, Including Fiscal Implications.” This school choice proposal would see the state offer every public-school-age child, kindergarten and above, an Education Savings Account…

Conservancy seeks candidates for OK Conservation Leadership Academy » By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The Nature Conservancy is looking for conservation-minded leaders to become a part of the 2017-18 Oklahoma Conservation Leadership Academy (OCLA). The OCLA was designed to bring engaged, creative and active members of the community together in a year long…