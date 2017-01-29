The City Sentinel

News 1889 Institute releases Education Savings Account proposal » Staff Report OKLAHOMA CITY – The 1889 Institute, an Oklahoma state policy think tank, has published “A Truly Universal Education Savings Account Proposal, Including Fiscal Implications.” This school choice proposal would see the state offer every public-school-age child, kindergarten and above, an Education Savings Account…

Conservancy seeks candidates for OK Conservation Leadership Academy » By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The Nature Conservancy is looking for conservation-minded leaders to become a part of the 2017-18 Oklahoma Conservation Leadership Academy (OCLA). The OCLA was designed to bring engaged, creative and active members of the community together in a year long…

Oklahoma’s Kids Belong begins with efforts to increase awareness of adoption crisis » By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The newly launched Oklahoma’s Kids Belong, a non-profit organization helping children in the foster care system, has appointed Edmond resident Scott Werner as its inaugural president. Oklahoma’s Kids Belong will build on the work that America’s Kids Belong (AKB)…