The City Sentinel
Arts & Entertainment The third annual Glitter Ball will take place Saturday, January 28 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Dunlap Codding on Film Row, located at 609 W. Sheridan Avenue in downtown Oklahoma City.  Photo by Aaron Gililland.

Dunlap Codding presents 3rd annual Glitter Ball »

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The third annual Glitter Ball will take place Saturday, January 28 on Historic Film Row in downtown Oklahoma City at the law firm of Dunlap Codding, 609…

7:21 am / No Comment / Read More »
A new exhibition of photography by contemporary Navajo photographer Will Wilson opens on Jan. 26, at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art. Wilson’s photographs, such as this one of Ponca Tribe citizen Casey Camp-Horinek, hang alongside works by early 20th-century photographer Edward Curtis and examine the idea of portrayal among Native American subjects. Photo provided.

Native American photography exhibition by Will Wilson set to open Jan. 26 at OU »

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter On Thursday, January 26, the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art will host a new exhibition titled, PHOTO/SYNTHESIS. The exhibition of contemporary photography by…

7:12 am / No Comment / Read More »
Francois Truffaut’s “The Last Metro” will screen on Jan. 22 during the Oklahoma City University’s 35th annual Film Institute series at the Kerr McGee Auditorium of Meinders School of Business on the OKCU campus. Photo provided.

OKCU Film Series to screen ‘The Last Metro’ on January 22 »

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The Oklahoma City University Film Institute series will continue on January 22 at 2 p.m. with a screening of Francois Truffaut’s “The Last Metro.”…

8:48 am / No Comment / Read More »
Community

Oklahoma leaders will be honored at John F. Kennedy Community Service Awards dinner January 24.  »

JFK CS Award dark 2

Patrick B. McGuigan Oklahoma City – Former state Attorney General Drew Edmondson will serve as master of ceremonies of the John F.…

1:16 pm / No Comment / Read More »

Remembering Frosty Troy »

Frosty Troy 1933 - 2017

by Patrick B. McGuigan OKLAHOMA CITY – Beginning around two decades ago, for a few years running, the names of…

4:52 pm / No Comment / Read More »

Oklahoma City to hold Women’s March to support national event on Jan. 21 »

COM-WomensMarchOK-Photo1

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter On Saturday January 21, the day after the Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, women…

11:09 am / No Comment / Read More »

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

January 21, 2017, 7:55 pm
Cloudy
Cloudy
57°F
real feel: 52°F
humidity: 48%
wind speed: 9 mph ESE
wind gusts: 9 mph
sunrise: 7:37 am
sunset: 5:47 pm
Forecast January 21, 2017
day
Showers
Showers
68°F
 
News

Conservancy seeks candidates for OK Conservation Leadership Academy »

The 2017-18 Oklahoma Conservation Leadership Academy program begins on April 20 and the deadline to apply is March 3. Photo provided.

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The Nature Conservancy is looking for conservation-minded leaders to become a part of the 2017-18 Oklahoma Conservation Leadership Academy (OCLA). The OCLA was designed to bring engaged, creative and active members of the community together in a year long…

7:24 am / No Comment / Read More »

Oklahoma’s Kids Belong begins with efforts to increase awareness of adoption crisis »

Pictured with his family, Scott Werner (left), a native Oklahoman and owner of My Small Wonders Child Development Center in Edmond, has been appointed as president of Oklahoma’s Kids Belong. Photo provided.

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The newly launched Oklahoma’s Kids Belong, a non-profit organization helping children in the foster care system, has appointed Edmond resident Scott Werner as its inaugural president.  Oklahoma’s Kids Belong will build on the work that America’s Kids Belong (AKB)…

7:23 am / No Comment / Read More »

‘Cruel Odyssey’ – Documentary ‘Killing Richard Glossip’ scheduled for March world premiere »

Killing Richard Glossip airs over two nights starting on Sunday, March 5 at 9/8c, on Investigation Discovery. Photo provided.

Patrick B. McGuigan, editor OKLAHOMA CITY – The Investigation Discovery (ID) channel has announced it will broadcast his new documentary,  “Killing Richard Glossip,” in March. News of the documentary’s scheduled broadcast comes as Oklahomans await a February report from the bipartisan Oklahoma Death Penalty Review…

2:59 pm / No Comment / Read More »

Oklahoma’s Markwayne Mullin mentioned for high federal office, to the dismay of many »

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullins. File Photo

Patrick B. McGuigan, editor OKLAHOMA CITY – Several Oklahomans are under serious consideration for positions in the administration of President-elect Donald Trump. Those mentioned are, generally speaking, a matter for celebration among many in the Sooner State. Some individuals named in news stories have attracted…

10:53 am / No Comment / Read More »
Education Meredith Wegener, director of Energy Programs in the Meinders School of Business, teaches students about the environmental impact of the oil industry during a recent class session. Photo provided.

OKCU Online Business Program recognized as among best in nation

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter For the third year in a row, the U.S. News & World Report has announced that Oklahoma City University (OKCU) has one of the best online graduate business programs in…

7:40 am / Read More »
Government State Sen. David Holt. Photo provided.

Oklahoma City Senator David Holt will press for major teacher pay hike

Patrick B. McGuigan, editor State Sen. David Holt, R-Oklahoma City, has long promoted a pay hike for public school teachers. In a recent interview, he detailed the reasons for his advocacy. “We can’t have the future…

8:20 am / Read More »
Editorial Joshua Putnam, former Oklahoma school teacher. Photo provided.

COMMENTARY: For State Question 779, and paying a salary that says we value teachers

by Joshua Putnam Convincing teachers to stay in our classrooms is becoming more difficult every year we fail to offer them a raise. I know because I’m a teacher who had to make the painful decision…

9:58 pm / Read More »
Commentary Russell Crowe as the lead charter in the film ‘Gladiator’ reflected the philosophy of Marcus Aurelius: “What we do in life echoes in Eternity.”

COMMENTARY: Light at the end of the tunnel, deeds in life as a prelude to Eternity, reaping the harvest, working together for good

by Patrick B. McGuigan, editor OKLAHOMA CITY – Some words on light, life, death, the harvest, and working together. Presenting the latest news about gross tax receipts for state government, Oklahoma state Treasurer Ken Miller delivered…

7:41 am / Read More »
Business Retiring after 10 years as Executive Director of the Pioneer Library System in January, Anne Masters stands in front of Norman Public Library West which houses the administrative offices for the library system. Photo by Shevaun Williams

Pioneer Library System’s Executive Director announces retirement

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter Anne Masters, the Executive Director of the Pioneer Library System since 2007, has announced her retirement, effective in January 2017. A reception open to the members of the PLS community…

7:07 am / Read More »
Sports The Sooner Stilettos participated with the OU Women’s Basketball Team in an “Uncommon Spirit, a week of Uncommon Service to the community.” Featured are Coach Jan Ross, OU Women’s Basketball Team, Sooner Stiletto President Mary Blankenship Pointer and Major Carlyle Gargis from the Salvation Army. The volunteers assisted clients in selecting groceries for food assistance at the Salvation Army. Photo Provided

‘Sooner Stilettos’ – continuing to mentor and inspire University of Oklahoma players and students

by Patrick B. McGuigan, editor Members of the Sooner Stilettos have emerged as role models and leaders in a program that emphasizes scholarship and pride among the young women who pass through the OU women’s basketball…

11:21 am / Read More »
Health Sen. Ervin Yen

COMMENTARY – Health, life expectancy and Oklahoma

By Sen. Ervin Yen OKLAHOMA CITY – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a new study about U.S. life expectancy, and it was not good news. People born in 2015 are expected to…

7:38 am / Read More »
Faith com-mlk-breakfast-photo1

MLK Prayer Breakfast celebrates 20th anniversary with “Tapestry of Unity”

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter For two decades, the kickoff event for the celebration of Martin Luther King day has been the early morning Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast in Midwest City. The public…

7:57 am / Read More »

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes