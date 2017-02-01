The City Sentinel

Paseo First Friday Member Show opens on First Friday (Feb. 3), runs all month »
Staff Report OKLAHOMA CITY – The Paseo Arts Association’s Annual…
Oklahomans react to the Executive Order curbing immigration from seven Muslim countries »
Patrick B. McGuigan OKLAHOMA CITY – Members of the Oklahoma…
An Editor’s Notebook: Life, laments, grades and goodness »
Patrick B. McGuigan, editor OKLAHOMA CITY – From an editor’s…
Youth addiction recovery group to hold inaugural Run for Recovery »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter Teen Recovery Solutions (TRS),…
Women’s March on Oklahoma draws thousands of supporters demanding to be heard »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The day after the…
‘Cruel Odyssey’ – ‘Killing Richard Glossip’ Documentary Scheduled for Spring World Premiere »
Patrick B. McGuigan, editor OKLAHOMA CITY – The Investigation Discovery…
Staff Report OKLAHOMA CITY – The Paseo Arts Association’s Annual Member Show will take place Friday, Feb. 3, at the Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo). The opening reception for this…10:13 am / No Comment / Read More »
Dunlap Codding presents 3rd annual Glitter Ball »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The third annual Glitter Ball will take place Saturday, January 28 on Historic Film Row in downtown Oklahoma City at the law firm of Dunlap Codding, 609…7:21 am / Comments Off on Dunlap Codding presents 3rd annual Glitter Ball / Read More »
Native American photography exhibition by Will Wilson set to open Jan. 26 at OU »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter On Thursday, January 26, the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art will host a new exhibition titled, PHOTO/SYNTHESIS. The exhibition of contemporary photography by…7:12 am / Comments Off on Native American photography exhibition by Will Wilson set to open Jan. 26 at OU / Read More »
Capitol Report for January 28: Documentary ‘Killing Richard Glossip’ scheduled, charitable state leaders garner JFK Awards »
In the latest Capitol Report segment on the CBS News affiliate in Oklahoma City, analyst Patrick B. McGuigan reported on…9:29 am / No Comment / Read More »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter Teen Recovery Solutions (TRS), a local nonprofit, whose goal is to get adolescents clean and…7:41 am / No Comment / Read More »
School Choice Summit on track despite anti-choice group’s threat of disruption at OCCC »
Patrick B. McGuigan, editor OKLAHOMA CITY – Opponents of programs supporting parental choice in education threatened in recent days to…1:27 pm / No Comment / Read More »