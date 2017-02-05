The City Sentinel
Arts & Entertainment Lydia Reeder is the author of ‘Dust Bowl Girls,’ the true story of Oklahoma’s first national championship college sports team. She will be signing copies of her book at 5:30 p.m. Monday, February 6, at the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, 4040 N. Lincoln Boulevard (73105). Photo provided.

‘Dust Bowl Girls’ author Lydia Reeder will sign books at Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, February 6 »

Staff Report OKLAHOMA CITY – The author of ‘Dust Bowl Girls’ will autograph copies of her new book at a special signing event scheduled for the Oklahoma Sports Hall of…

The Oklahoma City Zoo has announced the arrival of a 23-year-old, female Sumatran Orangutan, a critically endangered specie, named Negara (Nē-gar-uh). Photo provided.

February brings arrival of female Orangutan and an early Valentine’s Day celebration to OKC Zoo »

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has announced the arrival of a 23-year-old, female Sumatran Orangutan named Negara (Nē-gar-uh). The over 10,000-mile journey…

Painted Sky Opera performs “La Traviata” at Freede Little Theatre at the Civic Center at 8 p.m., Friday, February 3 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, featuring Nicole Van Every as Violetta. Ticket information: Civic Center website http://www.okcciviccenter.com or calling the box office at 405.297.2264. For more information: www.paintedskyopera.org. Photo by Wendy Mutz

Painted Sky Opera’s ‘La Traviata’ — a magnificent capstone to opening season »

Patrick B. McGuigan OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the classic operatic love stories of all time, Giuseppe Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’, will premiere tonight (Friday, February 3) at 8 p.m. The…

Community

Curbside Chronicle vendors sell Valentine’s bouquets to help OKC’s homeless »

Curbside Chronicle vendor Steven Gage will be selling Valentine’s bouquets in Oklahoma City to support the employment and empowerment of people experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City from Feb. 10-14. Photo provided.

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter This month Oklahoma City residents can purchase flowers for their loved ones this Valentine’s Day…

Dialogue Institute OKC’s annual Friendship Dinner set to benefit Positive Tomorrows »

Rev. Dirk Ficca (left) will be keynote speaker at this year’s Dialogue Institute of Oklahoma City’s Friendship Dinner and Awards Ceremony chaired by former Governor Brad Henry. Photos provided.

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The 13th Annual Dialogue Institute of Oklahoma City’s Friendship Dinner and Awards Ceremony will…

Kirby case triggers expanded state House training, expulsion possible in days »

Rep. Dan Kirby. File photo

Staff Report OKLAHOMA CITY – House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, on Friday acted upon the recommendations of the House Special…

BREAKING NEWS

News

Oklahomans react to the Executive Order curbing immigration from seven Muslim countries »

(L-R) US Sen. James Lankford, Ryan Kiesel, and US Rep Tom Cole. File Photos

Patrick B. McGuigan OKLAHOMA CITY – Members of the Oklahoma congressional delegation on Monday (January 30) defended – while offering words of caution — President Donald Trump’s Executive Order banning immigration from seven Muslim countries. Several groups or individuals based in the state decried the…

1889 Institute releases Education Savings Account proposal »

Byron Schlomach, Director of the 1889 Institute. Photo provided.

Staff Report OKLAHOMA CITY – The 1889 Institute, an Oklahoma state policy think tank, has published “A Truly Universal Education Savings Account Proposal, Including Fiscal Implications.” This school choice proposal would see the state offer every public-school-age child, kindergarten and above, an Education Savings Account…

Conservancy seeks candidates for OK Conservation Leadership Academy »

The 2017-18 Oklahoma Conservation Leadership Academy program begins on April 20 and the deadline to apply is March 3. Photo provided.

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The Nature Conservancy is looking for conservation-minded leaders to become a part of the 2017-18 Oklahoma Conservation Leadership Academy (OCLA). The OCLA was designed to bring engaged, creative and active members of the community together in a year long…

Oklahoma’s Kids Belong begins with efforts to increase awareness of adoption crisis »

Pictured with his family, Scott Werner (left), a native Oklahoman and owner of My Small Wonders Child Development Center in Edmond, has been appointed as president of Oklahoma’s Kids Belong. Photo provided.

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The newly launched Oklahoma’s Kids Belong, a non-profit organization helping children in the foster care system, has appointed Edmond resident Scott Werner as its inaugural president.  Oklahoma’s Kids Belong will build on the work that America’s Kids Belong (AKB)…

Education

Lt. Gov. Lamb, Dr. Steve Perry, lawmakers and educators to speak at School Choice summit

Staff Report OKLAHOMA CITY – Policy makers, educators, parents and school choice advocates will gather next Thursday, January 26, at the OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center for the first ever Oklahoma School Choice Summit and…

Government

A change in the affairs of mankind – ‘The arm of commerce has borne away the gates …’

Frederick A. Douglass Rochester, New York – While drawing encouragement from “the Declaration of Independence,” the great principles it contains, and the genius of American Institutions, my spirit is also cheered by the obvious tendencies of…

Editorial

COMMENTARY: For State Question 779, and paying a salary that says we value teachers

by Joshua Putnam Convincing teachers to stay in our classrooms is becoming more difficult every year we fail to offer them a raise. I know because I’m a teacher who had to make the painful decision…

Commentary

COMMENTARY: Light at the end of the tunnel, deeds in life as a prelude to Eternity, reaping the harvest, working together for good

by Patrick B. McGuigan, editor OKLAHOMA CITY – Some words on light, life, death, the harvest, and working together. Presenting the latest news about gross tax receipts for state government, Oklahoma state Treasurer Ken Miller delivered…

Business

Pioneer Library System’s Executive Director announces retirement

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter Anne Masters, the Executive Director of the Pioneer Library System since 2007, has announced her retirement, effective in January 2017. A reception open to the members of the PLS community…

Sports

‘Sooner Stilettos’ – continuing to mentor and inspire University of Oklahoma players and students

by Patrick B. McGuigan, editor Members of the Sooner Stilettos have emerged as role models and leaders in a program that emphasizes scholarship and pride among the young women who pass through the OU women’s basketball…

Health

COMMENTARY – Health, life expectancy and Oklahoma

By Sen. Ervin Yen OKLAHOMA CITY – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a new study about U.S. life expectancy, and it was not good news. People born in 2015 are expected to…

Faith

MLK Prayer Breakfast celebrates 20th anniversary with “Tapestry of Unity”

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter For two decades, the kickoff event for the celebration of Martin Luther King day has been the early morning Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast in Midwest City. The public…

