The City Sentinel

Painted Sky Opera’s ‘La Traviata’ — a magnificent capstone to opening season »
Patrick B. McGuigan OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the classic…
A change in the affairs of mankind – ‘The arm of commerce has borne away the gates …’ »
Frederick A. Douglass Rochester, New York – While drawing encouragement…
25th annual Red Tie Night Gala benefiting the Oklahoma AIDS Care Fund set for March 4 »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The Oklahoma AIDS Care…
Chair of Oklahoma Senate Democratic Caucus, Kay Floyd coordinates legislative strategy, critiques majority priorities »
Patrick B. McGuigan, editor OKLAHOMA CITY – Kay Floyd of…
Paseo First Friday Member Show opens on First Friday (Feb. 3), runs all month »
Staff Report OKLAHOMA CITY – The Paseo Arts Association’s Annual…
Oklahomans react to the Executive Order curbing immigration from seven Muslim countries »
Patrick B. McGuigan OKLAHOMA CITY – Members of the Oklahoma…
Painted Sky Opera’s ‘La Traviata’ — a magnificent capstone to opening season »
Patrick B. McGuigan OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the classic operatic love stories of all time, Giuseppe Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’, will premiere tonight (Friday, February 3) at 8 p.m. The…11:37 am / No Comment / Read More »
25th annual Red Tie Night Gala benefiting the Oklahoma AIDS Care Fund set for March 4 »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The Oklahoma AIDS Care Fund will host the 25th anniversary of its annual fundraising gala, Red Tie Night on Saturday, March 4 at the…7:57 am / No Comment / Read More »
Paseo First Friday Member Show opens on First Friday (Feb. 3), runs all month »
Staff Report OKLAHOMA CITY – The Paseo Arts Association’s Annual Member Show will take place Friday, Feb. 3, at the Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo). The opening reception for this…10:13 am / No Comment / Read More »
VOICE Fund to hold OKCPS Board Chair candidates accountability session »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The Voices Organized In Civic Engagement (VOICE) Action Fund will host an Accountability Session…7:09 am / No Comment / Read More »
Capitol Report for January 28: Documentary ‘Killing Richard Glossip’ scheduled, charitable state leaders garner JFK Awards »
In the latest Capitol Report segment on the CBS News affiliate in Oklahoma City, analyst Patrick B. McGuigan reported on…9:29 am / No Comment / Read More »
Youth addiction recovery group to hold inaugural Run for Recovery »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter Teen Recovery Solutions (TRS), a local nonprofit, whose goal is to get adolescents clean and…7:41 am / No Comment / Read More »