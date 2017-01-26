The City Sentinel

Annual one day “Point in Time” survey will count Oklahoma City’s homeless »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter On Thursday, January 26…
Lt. Gov. Lamb, Dr. Steve Perry, lawmakers and educators to speak at School Choice summit »
Staff Report OKLAHOMA CITY – Policy makers, educators, parents and…
Women’s March on Oklahoma draws thousands of supporters demanding to be heard »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The day after the…
Oklahoma leaders will be honored at John F. Kennedy Community Service Awards dinner January 24. »
Patrick B. McGuigan Oklahoma City – Former state Attorney General Drew Edmondson…
Remembering Frosty Troy »
by Patrick B. McGuigan OKLAHOMA CITY – Beginning around two…
Conservancy seeks candidates for OK Conservation Leadership Academy »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The Nature Conservancy is…
Dunlap Codding presents 3rd annual Glitter Ball »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The third annual Glitter Ball will take place Saturday, January 28 on Historic Film Row in downtown Oklahoma City at the law firm of Dunlap Codding, 609…7:21 am / No Comment / Read More »
Native American photography exhibition by Will Wilson set to open Jan. 26 at OU »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter On Thursday, January 26, the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art will host a new exhibition titled, PHOTO/SYNTHESIS. The exhibition of contemporary photography by…7:12 am / No Comment / Read More »
OKCU Film Series to screen ‘The Last Metro’ on January 22 »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The Oklahoma City University Film Institute series will continue on January 22 at 2 p.m. with a screening of Francois Truffaut’s “The Last Metro.”…8:48 am / No Comment / Read More »
School Choice Summit on track despite anti-choice group’s threat of disruption at OCCC »
Patrick B. McGuigan, editor OKLAHOMA CITY – Opponents of programs supporting parental choice in education threatened in recent days to…1:27 pm / No Comment / Read More »
Annual one day “Point in Time” survey will count Oklahoma City’s homeless »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter On Thursday, January 26 the annual “Point in Time” count and survey of individuals…11:45 am / No Comment / Read More »
Women’s March on Oklahoma draws thousands of supporters demanding to be heard »
By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The day after the Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, millions of women and supporters…10:11 am / No Comment / Read More »