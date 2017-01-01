The City Sentinel

Letter to the Editor: Family Business Coalition supports Oklahoma wind tax credit » To The Editor: The Family Business Coalition recently conducted a poll of Oklahoma voters, asking what they believed are the biggest issues facing the state. Overwhelmingly the poll shows that not only do Oklahomans want more state investment in wind power, but also that they…

House Democratic leaders ask incoming Republican Speaker of the House Charles McCall answer questions about sexual harassment settlement » Patrick B. McGuigan OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma House Democratic Leader Scott Inman today (Friday, December 23) delivered a three-page letter to Republican House Speaker-elect Charles McCall that includes 21 questions demanding details about the payment of $45,000 to settle a sexual harassment case against state…