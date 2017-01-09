The City Sentinel
Arts & Entertainment At last month’s opening night performance of “A Tuna Christmas” were, from left, business director Jon Haque, David Kolen from the Chicago office of the Actors’ Equity Association, performer Jonathan Beck Reed, director Steve Emerson and performer Don Jordan. presented a commendation to members of the Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre, recognizing the local professional troupe’s 15th anniversary. Photograph by Patrick B. McGuigan

Tuna Triumph, a special anniversary, post-electric humor, a caveman’s visit, and a beauty’s artistry »

Patrick B. McGuigan, editor OKLAHOMA CITY – CityRep, affiliated with the Actors Equity Association, received another singular honor on opening night of the group’s most recent performance. David Kolen, a…

School’s Out Day Camps will be happening in January and February offering fun and wild adventures to children ages 4 – 11 at the Oklahoma City Zoo. Photo provided.

January and February happenings at the OKC Zoo »

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter As the New Year begins, the Oklahoma City Zoo is offering fun ways to spend the winter days. Each Tuesday, in January and February, visitors…

Tevyn Hill performs in OCU’s Oklahoma Opera and Music Theater Company’s November 2015 award winning production of “Don Pasquale”. Photo provided.

Oklahoma City University garners three National Opera honors »

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The National Opera Association (NOA) has honored all three operas from Oklahoma City University’s 2015-16 season with awards in its annual production competition. OCU’s…

Capitol Report for January 7, 2017: Hofmeister indictment, Boren’s tax hike defeat, criminal justice reform – Top statewide stories for 2016 »

In the January 7 “new year” segment of Capitol Report on News9, the CBS affiliate in Oklahoma City, Patrick B.…

COMMENTARY – Health, life expectancy and Oklahoma »

By Sen. Ervin Yen OKLAHOMA CITY – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a new study about…

MLK Prayer Breakfast celebrates 20th anniversary with “Tapestry of Unity” »

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter For two decades, the kickoff event for the celebration of Martin Luther King day…

A not-so-fond look back at 2016: The Hofmeister indictment and Boren’s defeat lead CapitolBeatOK’s Top 10 Stories »

Patrick B. McGuigan OKLAHOMA CITY – Humbly submitted for the interest of readers and their consideration, a not-so-fond look back at 2016 — the top ten news stories concerning Oklahoma government, from CapitolBeatOK, an online news site. The felony indictment of the state Superintendent of…

The City Sentinel – Top Ten Local Stories for 2016 »

Making The City Sentinel Top Ten Stories of 2016 was te Black Lives Matter movement, which was represented in OKC by a march in downtown Oklahoma City. Photo by Darla Shelden

by Patrick B. McGuigan OKLAHOMA CITY – Although some would designate the 2016 elections as a national event primarily, from the presidency to the grass roots in the heart of Oklahoma City they were the top local story of the past year. Former Governor David…

Board of Equalization projects $6 billion in tax revenue for legislative appropriation, conservative voices say TSET money could help close $863 million gap »

Governor Mary Fallin speaks to reporters after the December 21 meeting of the state Board of Equalization. Officials anticipate the Legislature will have around $6 billion to spend next fiscal year, but that is $863 million below projected spending. To her right is Preston Doerflinger, head of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES). Photo by Patrick B. McGuigan

Patrick B. McGuigan, editor OKLAHOMA CITY – The state Board of Equalization (BOE) met at the State Capitol on Wednesday,  December 21. The body approved a project of $6 billion in state government revenue available for legislative appropriation in the fiscal year that begins July…

Letter to the Editor: Family Business Coalition supports Oklahoma wind tax credit »

Palmer Schoening

To The Editor: The Family Business Coalition recently conducted a poll of Oklahoma voters, asking what they believed are the biggest issues facing the state.   Overwhelmingly the poll shows that not only do Oklahomans want more state investment in wind power, but also that they…

Education Provost Kent Buchanan. Photo provided

Dr. Kent Buchanan named Oklahoma City University provost, engineering degree partnership announced

Staff Report OKLAHOMA CITY – Kent Buchanan, Ph.D., has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Oklahoma City University, President Robert Henry announced on December 16. Buchanan has served in the role on…

Government State Sen. David Holt. Photo provided.

Oklahoma City Senator David Holt will press for major teacher pay hike

Patrick B. McGuigan, editor State Sen. David Holt, R-Oklahoma City, has long promoted a pay hike for public school teachers. In a recent interview, he detailed the reasons for his advocacy. “We can’t have the future…

Editorial Joshua Putnam, former Oklahoma school teacher. Photo provided.

COMMENTARY: For State Question 779, and paying a salary that says we value teachers

by Joshua Putnam Convincing teachers to stay in our classrooms is becoming more difficult every year we fail to offer them a raise. I know because I’m a teacher who had to make the painful decision…

Commentary Russell Crowe as the lead charter in the film ‘Gladiator’ reflected the philosophy of Marcus Aurelius: “What we do in life echoes in Eternity.”

COMMENTARY: Light at the end of the tunnel, deeds in life as a prelude to Eternity, reaping the harvest, working together for good

by Patrick B. McGuigan, editor OKLAHOMA CITY – Some words on light, life, death, the harvest, and working together. Presenting the latest news about gross tax receipts for state government, Oklahoma state Treasurer Ken Miller delivered…

Business Retiring after 10 years as Executive Director of the Pioneer Library System in January, Anne Masters stands in front of Norman Public Library West which houses the administrative offices for the library system. Photo by Shevaun Williams

Pioneer Library System’s Executive Director announces retirement

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter Anne Masters, the Executive Director of the Pioneer Library System since 2007, has announced her retirement, effective in January 2017. A reception open to the members of the PLS community…

Sports The Sooner Stilettos participated with the OU Women’s Basketball Team in an “Uncommon Spirit, a week of Uncommon Service to the community.” Featured are Coach Jan Ross, OU Women’s Basketball Team, Sooner Stiletto President Mary Blankenship Pointer and Major Carlyle Gargis from the Salvation Army. The volunteers assisted clients in selecting groceries for food assistance at the Salvation Army. Photo Provided

‘Sooner Stilettos’ – continuing to mentor and inspire University of Oklahoma players and students

by Patrick B. McGuigan, editor Members of the Sooner Stilettos have emerged as role models and leaders in a program that emphasizes scholarship and pride among the young women who pass through the OU women’s basketball…

Health Sen. Ervin Yen

COMMENTARY – Health, life expectancy and Oklahoma

By Sen. Ervin Yen OKLAHOMA CITY – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a new study about U.S. life expectancy, and it was not good news. People born in 2015 are expected to…

Faith com-mlk-breakfast-photo1

MLK Prayer Breakfast celebrates 20th anniversary with “Tapestry of Unity”

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter For two decades, the kickoff event for the celebration of Martin Luther King day has been the early morning Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast in Midwest City. The public…

