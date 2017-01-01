The City Sentinel
Arts & Entertainment Tevyn Hill performs in OCU’s Oklahoma Opera and Music Theater Company’s November 2015 award winning production of “Don Pasquale”. Photo provided.

Oklahoma City University garners three National Opera honors »

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter The National Opera Association (NOA) has honored all three operas from Oklahoma City University’s 2015-16 season with awards in its annual production competition. OCU’s…

RACE Dance Company, Oklahoma’s first professional Jazz/Hip Hop/Contemporary group, will present its fifth annual production of the Hip Hop Nutcracker (HHN) on Saturday, December 17 at Oklahoma City Community College. Photo provided.

Students to share stage with RACE Dance Company during 2016 Hip Hop Nutcracker holiday performance »

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter RACE Dance Company, Oklahoma’s first professional Jazz/Hip Hop/Contemporary group, will present its fifth annual production of the Hip Hop Nutcracker (HHN) on Saturday, December…

The 25th annual Sonja Martinez Christmas AIDS Benefit featured performers (from left) John Beebe, Roxie Hart, Bebe Adams, Ms. Martinez, Matthew Heath-Fitzgerald and Alison Scott. Photo by Dee Goodwin

Sonja Martinez Christmas AIDS Benefit set to support Oklahoma City’s Winds House »

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter . Oklahoma City performance artist Sonja Martinez will host her 26th Annual Christmas AIDS Benefit on Monday, December 5, at The COPA, 2200 N.W.…

Community

Good News: It’s never too cold for a Paseo First Friday! »

Jason Wilson will be featured in Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo Drive) as part of this month’s First Friday, on January 6. The exhibit of his works will continue through January 28. Photo Provided

Staff Report OKLAHOMA CITY – The Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk for January will take place on Friday,…

OKC 2017 MLK Holiday Celebration events planned »

The 2017 Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday celebration, themed, “A Time for Change Is Now.” will take place Monday, January 16 in downtown Oklahoma City. Photo provided.

By Darla Shelden City Sentinel Reporter Oklahoma City’s 2017 Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Celebration, themed, “A Time for Change…

Book Review: ‘Dust Bowl Girls’ by Lydia Reeder is a classic of sports literature »

In the early 1930s, at the height of the Great Depression, the Oklahoma Presbyterian College Cardinals won back-to-back national titles in women’s basketball. Six key players on the championship squad – the first team from Oklahoma and the first-ever college team from the Sooner State to win the national title in basketball – are shown in this photograph. From left, Doll Harris, La Homa Lassiter, Irene Williams, Vera Dunford, Lucille Thurman and Carol Worley. This photo graces of the cover of Lydia Reeder’s new book, “Dust Bowl Girls.” No longer in operation, Oklahoma Presbyterian was based in Durant, Oklahoma. From Lydia Reeder’s online promotional materials for the book, scheduled for late January publication.

Patrick B. McGuigan, editor In ‘Dust Bowl Girls,’ Lydia Reeder tells the heroic true story of Sam Babb (whose leg…

Board of Equalization projects $6 billion in tax revenue for legislative appropriation, conservative voices say TSET money could help close $863 million gap »

Governor Mary Fallin speaks to reporters after the December 21 meeting of the state Board of Equalization. Officials anticipate the Legislature will have around $6 billion to spend next fiscal year, but that is $863 million below projected spending. To her right is Preston Doerflinger, head of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES). Photo by Patrick B. McGuigan

Patrick B. McGuigan, editor OKLAHOMA CITY – The state Board of Equalization (BOE) met at the State Capitol on Wednesday,  December 21. The body approved a project of $6 billion in state government revenue available for legislative appropriation in the fiscal year that begins July…

Letter to the Editor: Family Business Coalition supports Oklahoma wind tax credit »

Palmer Schoening

To The Editor: The Family Business Coalition recently conducted a poll of Oklahoma voters, asking what they believed are the biggest issues facing the state.   Overwhelmingly the poll shows that not only do Oklahomans want more state investment in wind power, but also that they…

House Democratic leaders ask incoming Republican Speaker of the House Charles McCall answer questions about sexual harassment settlement »

From left, Democratic state Reps. George Young of Oklahoma City, Scott Inman of Del City and David Perryman of Chickasha. The trio addressed reporters at a Capitol press conference on December 23, concerning use of House resources to settle a sexual harassment claim against a Republican House member. Photo by Patrick B. McGuigan

Patrick B. McGuigan OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma House Democratic Leader Scott Inman today (Friday, December 23) delivered a three-page letter to Republican House Speaker-elect Charles McCall that includes 21 questions demanding details about the payment of $45,000 to settle a sexual harassment case against state…

Oklahoma City Senator David Holt will press for major teacher pay hike »

State Sen. David Holt. Photo provided.

Patrick B. McGuigan, editor State Sen. David Holt, R-Oklahoma City, has long promoted a pay hike for public school teachers. In a recent interview, he detailed the reasons for his advocacy. “We can’t have the future we want for our state without a solid education…

